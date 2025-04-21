These exotic fruits are secretly superfoods—find out why
Exotic fruits are not just a treat to the taste buds, they also pack a punch when it comes to nutrition.
Many of these fruits are considered superfoods, owing to their rich nutrient content and health benefits.
While some exotic fruits have become popular, others are lesser-known yet equally beneficial.
Here, we take a look at some of these hidden gems that can make your diet better with their uniqueness and nutritional value.
Mangosteen
Mangosteen: The queen of fruits
Often referred to as the queen of fruits, mangosteen is rich in flavor and health benefits.
The fruit is loaded with antioxidants, especially xanthones, which boast of anti-inflammatory properties.
Mangosteen also contains vitamin C that supports immunity and skin health.
Further, the fruit gives you dietary fiber that promotes gut health and aids digestion.
Dragon fruit
Dragon fruit: A nutrient powerhouse
Not just visually striking, dragon fruit is also nutritionally dense.
It makes an excellent source of vitamin C, giving over 10% of the daily recommended intake in one serving.
The fruit is also rich in fiber which keeps your digestive health in check and regulates blood sugar levels.
Additionally, dragon fruit has beneficial plant compounds like betalains which have antioxidant properties.
Rambutan
Rambutan: A hairy delight with benefits
Rambutan may appear weird with its hairy exterior, but what lies inside is a juicy fruit packed with nutrients.
It is rich in vitamin C and copper, both of which are essential for healthy skin and bones.
Rambutan also provides small levels of manganese and phosphorus, which strengthen your bones and help produce energy.
Its sweet flavor makes it a delicious addition to any diet.
Jackfruit
Jackfruit: Versatile nutritional giant
Jackfruit is one of the largest tree-borne fruits in the world and has many nutritional benefits.
It is rich in vitamin B6, which is essential for brain development and function.
Jackfruit's rich potassium content helps in keeping the heart healthy by regulating blood pressure levels.
Not to mention, this versatile fruit can be used in several ways in the kitchen, thanks to its unique texture.