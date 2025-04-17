Add crunch to your dishes: 5 recipes with sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds make for a versatile and nutritious addition to several dishes.
They lend a delightful crunch as well as a subtle nutty flavor, which can take a variety of recipes to the next level.
Whether you want to make your salads crunchy or whip up a unique dessert, sunflower seeds can do the trick.
Here are five recipes using these crunchy seeds, offering taste and nutrition in every bite.
Snack delight
Sunflower seed granola bars
Granola bars made with sunflower seeds make for an amazing snack option.
Mix oats, honey, sunflower seeds, and dried fruits for a chewy yet crunchy treat.
These bars are ideal for on-the-go snacking or a quick breakfast option. The mix of ingredients gives you energy and keeps you full longer.
Flavorful twist
Sunflower seed pesto pasta
Pesto pasta gets an exciting twist with the addition of sunflower seeds.
Swap traditional pine nuts with sunflower seeds in your pesto sauce for an earthy flavor profile.
Blend basil, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and sunflower seeds until smooth.
Toss this vibrant sauce with your favorite pasta for a delicious meal.
Crunchy addition
Sunflower seed salad topping
The simplest way to add texture and nutrition to your salads is to add sunflower seeds.
Just sprinkle them over a bed of mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta cheese for that extra crunch.
The mildly nutty flavor of the seeds goes perfectly with different types of salad dressings.
Nutty bread
Sunflower seed bread loaf
Incorporate sunflower seeds into homemade bread dough for added texture and flavor depth in each slice of bread loaf you bake at home.
Mix flour, yeast, water, salt, sugar, butter, and milk powder together. Then fold in some roasted, unsalted, shelled sunflowers before baking it off until golden brown perfection is achieved.
Sweet treats
Sunflower seed cookies
For those who love cookies but want to ditch the usual chocolate chips, try making a batch using roasted unsalted shelled sunflowers instead.
Just mix butter, sugar, vanilla extract, flour, baking soda, and salt together and fold in some chopped up roasted unsalted shelled sunflowers before baking them off till golden brown perfection is achieved.