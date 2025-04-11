5 delicious ways to cook with Brussels sprouts
Often associated with simple steaming, Brussels sprouts can be used to whip up a range of inventive dishes.
By experimenting with various cooking techniques and flavor combinations, you can take Brussels sprouts from a plain old side dish to the star of your dining table.
Here are five creative recipes that highlight Brussels sprouts in a whole new exciting avatar.
Roasting
Roasted Brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of Brussels sprouts while adding a delightful crispiness.
To prepare, toss halved Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Roast them in an oven preheated to 200 degrees Celsius for about 20 minutes until they are golden brown.
Drizzle with balsamic glaze before serving for an added layer of flavor that complements the roasted taste perfectly.
Sautéing
Sauteed Brussels sprouts with garlic and lemon
Sauteing is a fast way to amp up the flavor of Brussels sprouts without overshadowing them.
Thinly slice the sprouts and saute them in olive oil on medium heat for about five minutes until tender.
Add minced garlic in the last minute of cooking, then finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to brighten up the dish.
Salad preparation
Shredded Brussels sprout salad with apples and walnuts
For a refreshing salad option, shred raw Brussels sprouts using a mandoline or sharp knife.
Mix with thinly sliced apples and toasted walnuts for crunch.
Toss this lightly with olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste.
This salad offers a balance of textures and flavors that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Grilling
Grilled Brussels sprouts skewers
Grilling adds that smoky depth to Brussels sprouts while keeping them tender inside.
Thread whole or halved sprouts onto skewers after tossing them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Grill over medium heat for about 10 minutes until charred on all sides.
Soup making
Creamy Brussel sprout soup
Transforming Brussels sprouts into soup makes for the perfect comfort food for cooler days.
Saute chopped onions in some butter until soft; add chopped garlic followed by quartered Brussels sprout pieces along with vegetable broth to cover everything well; simmer until soft and blend until smooth, adding cream gradually until desired consistency is achieved; season as needed before serving hot, garnished optionally if desired.