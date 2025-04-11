Quick breakfast idea: Banana nut butter parfait
What's the story
A banana nut butter parfait is an easy-to-make, healthy breakfast that can be whipped up in as little as five minutes.
This easy dish pairs the sweetness of bananas with the creaminess of nut butter to give you an appetizing start to the day.
Just right for your hectic mornings, this parfait gives you the essential nutrition and energy without eating up much of your time.
Essentials list
Ingredients you need
To make this parfait, all you need is a ripe banana, your favorite nut butter, yogurt, granola, and some nuts/seeds to top it off.
These ingredients are easy to find in any kitchen and make for a balanced meal with the right proportion of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.
The mix ensures you get all the nutrients without any fuss.
Easy steps
Step-by-step preparation
Start by slicing the banana into thin rounds.
In a glass or bowl, layer yogurt at the bottom followed by banana slices.
Add a spoonful of nut butter on top of the bananas.
Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up.
Finish with a sprinkle of granola and nuts or seeds on top for added crunch.
Health perks
Nutritional benefits
This parfait serves up a plethora of nutritional benefits.
Bananas serve potassium and fiber; yogurt has calcium and probiotics; nut butter adds protein and healthy fats; granola has whole grains; nuts or seeds contribute some extra vitamins and minerals.
All these elements combined make for a wholesome meal that promotes good health.
Creative twists
Tips for variations
For variety's sake, try other kinds of yogurt like Greek or plant-based ones based on dietary needs.
Replace bananas with other fruits like berries or apples, if you prefer it.
Try different nut butters like almond or cashew, to switch things up without compromising on nutrition.