5-minute smoothie jars for busy mornings
What's the story
Smoothie jars are an easy and healthy way to kickstart busy mornings. They can be prepared beforehand, thus saving time on crazy days.
These jars are rich in essential nutrients, making a wholesome meal that energizes the body for the day ahead.
With infinite combinations of fruits, veggies, and the like, smoothie jars are not only varied but also ensure a quick and healthy breakfast.
Berry mix
Berry blast smoothie jar
A berry blast smoothie jar has strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, so you can get an antioxidant-rich start to the day.
Blend one cup of mixed berries with half a banana and one cup of almond milk. Pour into a jar and top with chia seeds for added fiber.
The combination is not just refreshing but also supports heart health with its high antioxidant content.
Green boost
Green power smoothie jar
The green power smoothie jar is just perfect for people looking to up their veggie game.
Blend one cup of spinach with half an avocado, one kiwi, and one cup of coconut water. You can also add a tablespoon of flaxseeds for omega-3 fatty acids.
This nutrient-dense jar gives you vitamins A and C, along with healthy fats that keep you going through the morning.
Tropical twist
Tropical delight smoothie jar
For a taste of the tropics in the morning, go for the tropical delight smoothie jar.
Blend half a mango with half a pineapple slice and one banana using coconut milk as the base liquid.
Top with a sprinkle of shredded coconut before sealing it in your jar overnight in the fridge.
This will amp up its flavor profile by morning time while giving vitamin C benefits from tropical fruits.
Nutty flavor
Nutty banana oatmeal smoothie jar
If you want something filling but still quick enough when you find yourself rushing out doorsteps early in the morning, the nutty banana oatmeal smoothie jar is perfect!
Just mix rolled oats (one-half cup) with sliced bananas (one), peanut butter (two tablespoons), honey drizzle over everything, and blend together with soy milk till smooth before pouring into mason jars ready-to-go the next day!