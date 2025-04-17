Tofu, reimagined: 5 creative recipes to try
Tofu, a versatile and protein-rich ingredient, is a staple in kitchens around the world.
Its flavor-absorbing ability makes it a great candidate for a number of dishes.
Whether you're a pro or a newbie, experimenting with tofu can yield some really delightful culinary creations.
Here are five tofu recipes that will inspire creativity and add a dash of variety to your meals.
Stir-fry
Crispy tofu stir-fry
Crispy tofu stir-fry is a quick, satisfying dish that is perfect for busy weeknights.
The first step is to press the tofu to remove excess moisture, and then cut it into cubes.
Coat the cubes in cornstarch before frying them until golden brown.
Toss the crispy tofu with your favorite vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli in soy sauce and sesame oil for added flavor.
Breakfast
Tofu scramble breakfast
Tofu scramble makes for a perfect plant-based alternative to traditional dishes.
Simply crumble firm tofu into a pan with sauteed onions, garlic, and turmeric for color.
Toss in some spinach or kale for added nutrients, and season with salt and pepper.
Pair this hearty breakfast option with toast or avocado slices.
Skewers
Grilled tofu skewers
Grilled tofu skewers are also ideal for outdoor gatherings or simple dinners at home.
Marinate chunks of firm tofu in soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and lime juice before threading them onto skewers with vegetables like cherry tomatoes and zucchini slices.
Grill until charred on all sides for a smoky flavor.
Smoothie bowl
Silken tofu smoothie bowl
Silken tofu lends creaminess to smoothie bowls without any dairy.
Blend silken tofu with frozen berries, like strawberries or blueberries, and banana slices until smooth.
Pour into a bowl topped with granola, nuts, seeds, fresh fruits like kiwi slices or mango chunks, giving both texture contrast and vibrant colors.
Nuggets
Baked tofu nuggets
While fried tofu nuggets are delicious, these baked ones are a healthy, equally crunchy alternative.
The bite-sized pieces, marinated in soy sauce, maple syrup, and smoked paprika, are coated in breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until golden brown.
Serve with dipping sauces such as ketchup, mustard, and barbecue sauce to enjoy a guilt-free snack/meal option.