Cooking with coriander: 5 ideas to try
What's the story
Coriander is one of the most versatile herbs and is adored for its fresh and citrusy flavor. A staple in most cuisines, it brings depth and aroma to the table.
Here, we've rounded up five unique recipes that demonstrate coriander's prowess in taking culinary creativity to the next level.
From refreshing salads to hearty soups, these recipes showcase the versatility of the beloved herb.
Flavorful rice
Coriander lime rice delight
If you're looking for a zesty twist on your traditional rice dishes, opt for coriander lime rice.
Combining freshly chopped coriander leaves with lime juice and zest, this recipe makes a vibrant side dish perfect for pairing with all kinds of meals.
The citrus notes of the lime balance the earthy tones of coriander resulting in a refreshing and aromatic experience that uplifts any main course.
Zesty dip
Spicy coriander chutney dip
Spicy coriander chutney is an exciting condiment that goes well with snacks or as an accompaniment to meals.
Blended fresh coriander leaves with green chilies, garlic, lemon juice, and spices make this chutney pack a punch of flavor.
Its versatility makes it perfect for use as a dip for vegetables or spread on sandwiches for an extra kick.
Comforting soup
Creamy coriander soup surprise
Creamy coriander soup is the perfect combination of soup's soothing quality and coriander's unique taste.
In this recipe, you simmer potatoes and onions before blending it with fresh coriander leaves until smooth.
The end result is a comforting bowl of soup that perfectly balances creaminess with herbal freshness—just the thing for cooler days!
Savory bread
Coriander infused flatbread creation
Coriander-infused flatbread brings an aromatic touch to traditional bread recipes.
Knead finely chopped coriander into dough before baking, or grill it on high heat until golden brown spots appear on both sides, and the flatbread is flavorful enough to enjoy on its own or with curries and stews.
Crisp salad
Refreshing coriander salad mix-up
A refreshing salad with crisp vegetables tossed together in a tangy dressing, infused generously using freshly chopped cilantro, can be both nutritious yet satisfying at once.
Combine cucumber slices with cherry tomatoes, drizzled lightly over with olive oil mixed thoroughly with lemon juice, and every bite bursts forth with flavorsome goodness while keeping things light-heartedly healthy too.