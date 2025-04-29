What's the story

Zucchinis are one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.

And since they're in season, it's the perfect time to experiment with some innovative recipes that can highlight their unique flavor and texture.

From savory to sweet, zucchinis can be transformed into delightful meals that'll cater to your taste buds.

Here are five creative ways to incorporate seasonal zucchinis into your cooking repertoire.