5 delicious zucchini dishes to try now
What's the story
Zucchinis are one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.
And since they're in season, it's the perfect time to experiment with some innovative recipes that can highlight their unique flavor and texture.
From savory to sweet, zucchinis can be transformed into delightful meals that'll cater to your taste buds.
Here are five creative ways to incorporate seasonal zucchinis into your cooking repertoire.
Spiral delight
Zucchini noodles with pesto
Zucchini noodles (zoodles) make for a healthy replacement for pasta.
Using a spiralizer or julienne peeler, you can form long strands of zucchini that resemble spaghetti.
Toss these zoodles with fresh basil pesto for a light, refreshing dish.
The nutty pesto and crisp zucchini combo makes for an enjoyable meal that's low in calories and high on flavor.
Flavorful vessels
Stuffed zucchini boats
Stuffed zucchini boats are a great way to relish this seasonal veggie while adding in other ingredients you love.
Halve the zucchinis lengthwise and scoop out the seeds to make room for your filling.
You can use ingredients like quinoa, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cheese for a hearty vegetarian option.
Bake till tender for a satisfying dish that's perfect as a main or side.
Crispy bites
Zucchini fritters with herbs
Zucchini fritters serve as the perfect appetizers/snacks and are extremely easy to make.
Just grate zucchinis, combine them with flour, herbs such as dill or parsley, spices, and fry until golden brown.
These crispy bites taste amazing with yogurt-based dips or sauces.
They bring a delightful crunch to the table, while also highlighting the delicate flavor of fresh zucchinis.
Sweet surprise
Chocolate zucchini bread
For those who love to bake, chocolate zucchini bread comes as an unexpected, yet delightful, treat.
Grated zucchini adds moisture without changing the decadent chocolate flavor of this quick bread recipe.
It's a great way to sneak veggies into desserts, while treating yourself to something indulgent yet healthy at the same time.
Smoky treats
Grilled zucchini skewers
Grilled zucchini skewers are a delicious way to devour this vegetable at its seasonal best.
Cut zucchinis into thick rounds, skewer them with cherry tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms, then drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle salt and pepper.
Grill over medium-high flame until they get a smoky finish. Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauce to savor every bite.