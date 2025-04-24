What's the story

Amaranth, a nutritious grain-like seed, is gaining popularity for its health benefits and versatility in cooking.

Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, it offers a great alternative to traditional grains.

Whether you're looking to explore new flavors or incorporate more plant-based options into your diet, amaranth provides a delightful base for various dishes.

Here are five delicious amaranth-based recipes that you can try at home.