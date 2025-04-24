Amaranth magic: 5 wholesome recipes you'll love
What's the story
Amaranth, a nutritious grain-like seed, is gaining popularity for its health benefits and versatility in cooking.
Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, it offers a great alternative to traditional grains.
Whether you're looking to explore new flavors or incorporate more plant-based options into your diet, amaranth provides a delightful base for various dishes.
Here are five delicious amaranth-based recipes that you can try at home.
Breakfast delight
Amaranth porridge with fruits
Amaranth porridge makes for an excellent way to kick-start your day.
Cooked with water or milk until creamy, it makes for a nutritious breakfast option.
Top it with fresh fruits like berries or bananas for added flavor and nutrients. You can even sprinkle some nuts or seeds for an added crunch.
This dish not only keeps you full but also supplies essential vitamins and minerals.
Fresh mix
Amaranth salad with vegetables
For a refreshing meal, go for an amaranth salad tossed with colorful veggies like bell peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes.
Toss the cooked amaranth with some olive oil and lemon juice dressing for a zesty touch.
Not only is this salad ideal as a light lunch or side dish, it also packs a lot of fiber and antioxidants.
Savory bites
Amaranth patties with herbs
Amaranth patties make for delicious snacks or starters.
Mix cooked amaranth with herbs like parsley and cilantro, and spices like cumin or coriander powder.
Shape the mixture into small patties before pan-frying them till golden brown from both sides.
These savory bites are filling yet packed with protein.
Warm comfort
Amaranth soup with spinach
A warm bowl of soup with amaranth can be comforting during cooler months.
Just simmer the grain along with vegetable broth till tender before adding spinach leaves towards the end of the cooking time.
This way they remain vibrant and don't turn into mushy, overcooked greens.
Season well using salt and pepper to taste and enjoy a hearty meal loaded with nutrition and goodness.
Sweet treats
Amaranth pancakes
For the ones who love desserts and breakfast/brunch, make fluffy pancakes using ground amaranth flour instead of the wheat one.
Mix the flour with baking powder and sugar of your choice, and add wet ingredients like milk and vanilla extract to prepare a batter.
Cook on a griddle, serve with maple syrup or honey, and favorite toppings for a deliciously indulgent yet healthy way to satiate cravings at any hour of the day.