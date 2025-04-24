From soups to salads: 5 must-try lentil recipes
What's the story
Lentils are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients, which can be converted into a range of savory dishes.
Rich in protein and flavor, lentils are a staple in several cuisines across the globe.
Be it hearty or light, these five lentil dishes serve delicious options for all tastes and preferences.
From soups to salads, each dish showcases lentils' unique qualities in i
Hearty soup
Classic lentil soup
Classic lentil soup is a comforting dish that pairs lentils with vegetables like carrots, celery, and onions.
This soup is usually seasoned with herbs such as thyme and bay leaves to make it even tastier.
It's a great pick for anyone looking for a warm meal on cooler days.
The simplicity of this dish lets the natural taste of lentils shine through while offering essential nutrients.
Flavorful curry
Spiced lentil curry
Spiced lentil curry is a staple in many cultures, thanks to its rich amalgamation of spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
This curry goes well with rice or flatbread, and presents a filling, flavorful meal option.
The spices not just enhance flavor but also accentuate the earthy taste of the lentils perfectly.
Refreshing salad
Lentil salad with fresh vegetables
A refreshing lentil salad features cooked lentils and fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
Tossed in a simple vinaigrette dressing of olive oil and lemon juice, the salad is light but fulfilling.
Ideal for those who want something fresh without compromising on nutrition or taste.
Wholesome stew
Lentil stew with root vegetables
Lentil stew with root vegetables, including potatoes, carrots, and parsnips, offers a hearty and nutritious meal.
Slow-cooked to bring out the sweetness of the vegetables, it blends their flavors beautifully with the tender lentils.
Perfect for those looking for wholesome and satisfying comfort food, this makes for an ideal choice for a nutritious dinner.
Savory pilaf
Mediterranean lentil pilaf
Mediterranean-inspired lentil pilaf features cooked rice or bulgur wheat with green or brown lentils and ingredients like olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and herbs such as parsley or dill.
This savory pilaf makes for an excellent side dish but can easily stand alone as a main course too, thanks to its robust flavors.
The combination strikes a balance between grains, lentils, and aromatic elements.