5-minute burrito wrap recipe for busy days
What's the story
A quick breakfast burrito with beans and veggies is the best for busy mornings.
It combines beans, vegetables, and whole-grain wraps to get you off to a nutritious start.
Easy to make with a couple of ingredients, it's also easily customizable to taste.
Perfect for on-the-go or relaxed mornings, it provides the best of both worlds: convenience and satisfaction.
Ingredients
Essential ingredients for the burrito
To whip up this breakfast burrito, you'll need whole-grain tortillas, canned or cooked beans (black or pinto), chopped bell peppers, diced tomatoes, spinach leaves, shredded cheese (optional), and seasoning of your choice such as salt or pepper.
Not only are these ingredients cheap, they're also available at most grocery stores.
The mix of these elements guarantees a nice combination of protein, fiber, and vitamins.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by heating your tortilla on a skillet for about one minute on each side until warm.
In another pan over medium heat, saute the bell peppers until they are slightly tender. Add in the beans and tomatoes; cook for two minutes while stirring occasionally.
Place spinach leaves on the warmed tortilla followed by the bean mixture; sprinkle cheese if desired before rolling it up tightly into a burrito shape.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of beans and veggies
Beans make for a great source of plant-based protein and fiber, which not only keep you full for longer, but also help with digestion.
Veggies like bell peppers offer vitamin C, along with other antioxidants, to boost your immunity.
From spinach, you get iron, which is important for energy production throughout your day, and tomatoes give you lycopene, known for heart-health benefits.
Customization tips
Tips for customizing your burrito
Feel free to customize your burrito by adding avocado slices for healthy fats or substituting different types of beans based on preference like kidney or chickpeas instead of black ones used here originally suggested above!
You could also include some salsa if you prefer an extra spice kick without compromising the nutritional value offered through the original recipe components already mentioned earlier within the article context itself.