What's the story

Mushrooms are a versatile ingredient that can turn any vegetarian meal into a delectable affair.

With their rich umami flavor and earthy texture, they make an excellent replacement for various ingredients.

Here are five vegetarian recipes that showcase the magic of mushrooms and give you unique ways to elevate your meals.

From hearty stews to creamy pastas, these dishes promise to satiate your taste buds while keeping your diet plant-based.