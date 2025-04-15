5 creative ways to cook with lemongrass
What's the story
From its refreshing twist to its citrusy aroma and flavor, lemongrass is a versatile herb, often used in Asian cuisine.
From soups to curries, lemongrass makes everything taste better and is a favorite of culinary enthusiasts.
Today, we give you five creative ways to use lemongrass in your cooking routine. From soups to desserts, here are ideas to make the most of this fragrant herb.
Soup infusion
Infuse flavorful soups
Lemongrass can elevate the taste of soups by infusing them with its unique citrus notes.
To use lemongrass in soups, bruise the stalks slightly and add them during the simmering process.
This method works well with vegetable broths and coconut-based soups, enhancing their flavors without overpowering other ingredients.
Rice aroma
Create aromatic rice dishes
Adding bruised lemongrass stalks to boiling water can give a major flavor boost to your rice dishes.
This adds a subtle, lemony fragrance which works especially well with basmati or jasmine rice.
It makes for an aromatic base for everything from stir-fries to curries.
This makes an everyday meal an extraordinary culinary experience with its signature citrus notes.
Herbal tea
Make refreshing herbal teas
Lemongrass tea is both soothing and invigorating.
To prepare it, cut fresh lemongrass stalks into small pieces and steep them in hot water for several minutes.
You can enjoy this tea on its own or blend it with other herbs like mint or ginger for added flavor.
Dessert enhancement
Enhance desserts with citrus notes
Lemongrass can also be creatively added to desserts for an unusual citrusy flavor.
By mixing in finely chopped lemongrass in custards or puddings, you get a refreshing twist.
It's particularly effective in fruit-based desserts like sorbets or compotes, where it brings depth and complexity to the sweetness without overpowering the palate.
This way, the essence of lemongrass quietly elevates the overall flavor profile of your dessert creations.
Marinade magic
Craft flavorful marinades and dressings
Using lemongrass in marinades and dressings brings out vibrant, fresh flavors perfect for salads and grilled vegetables.
By mixing minced lemongrass with the tanginess of lime juice, the sharpness of garlic, and the savory depth of soy sauce, you create a lively mixture.
This blend not only boosts the freshness but also tenderizes the ingredients naturally with its acidic components.
Every bite becomes an explosion of flavor.