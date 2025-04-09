Perfect pairings: How Tamil Nadu enjoys its idlis
What's the story
Tamil Nadu, a southern state in India, is famous for its rich culinary heritage. Among its myriad offerings, idli is a staple breakfast dish.
This steamed rice cake is not just nutritious but also versatile, going well with a number of accompaniments.
Exploring the different idli combinations can make for a delicious start to your day.
Here are some popular pairings that showcase Tamil cuisine's diverse flavors.
Classic pairing
Idli and coconut chutney
Coconut chutney has to be the most quintessential accompaniment of idlis in Tamil Nadu.
Prepared from fresh coconut, green chilies, and spices, this chutney adds a refreshing taste to the soft texture of idlis.
The creamy consistency and the mild spice level make it a perfect choice for those who like subtle flavors in their breakfast.
Hearty combination
Idli with sambar
Sambar is yet another popular companion for idlis.
This lentil-based stew is prepared with vegetables and flavored with tamarind and spices.
The tangy and spicy notes of sambar enhance the blandness of idlis, making for a balanced meal that is both filling and flavorful.
It's an excellent option for those looking for a more robust breakfast experience.
Spicy twist
Podi idli delight
Podi or gunpowder is a dry spice mix made from lentils and red chilies.
When sprinkled over hot idlis with ghee or oil, it makes them into podi idlis—a spicy treat many love in Tamil Nadu.
The combination adds an extra layer of flavor to the plain idlis, while providing warmth through its spiciness.
Unique texture
Rava idli variation
Rava idli provide an interesting alternative to the regular rice-based ones by using semolina in place of rice batter.
These are usually served with coconut chutney or tomato chutney on the side for a flavor contrast, without compromising on taste or nutrition value found within typical South Indian breakfasts like these!