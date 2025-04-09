What's the story

Tamil Nadu, a southern state in India, is famous for its rich culinary heritage. Among its myriad offerings, idli is a staple breakfast dish.

This steamed rice cake is not just nutritious but also versatile, going well with a number of accompaniments.

Exploring the different idli combinations can make for a delicious start to your day.

Here are some popular pairings that showcase Tamil cuisine's diverse flavors.