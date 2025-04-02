What's the story

Yeast, a single-celled organism, has been the star of human culinary history.

Since ancient times, it has been an integral part of fermentation processes, converting simple ingredients into complex flavors.

Today, yeast is the soul of bread-making, giving the rise and texture to modern loaves.

Knowing its journey from ancient fermenter to the soul of bread gives us an insight into both historical practices and modern baking techniques.