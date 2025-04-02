What's the story

Avocados are often praised for their creamy texture and health benefits, but they can also be a surprising star in the world of desserts.

While most people associate avocados with savory dishes, their mild flavor and rich consistency make them an incredible ingredient for sweet treats.

From puddings to ice creams, avocados can make your traditional desserts unique and delightful.

Here are some avocado-based desserts that might just become your new favorites.