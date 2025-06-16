Zak Crawley averages 38.87 in home Tests: Key stats
What's the story
As the highly-anticipated England-India Test series approaches, top-order batsmen from both teams are gearing up for a fierce contest.
One player who will be under the spotlight is Zak Crawley, a key player in England's Bazball era.
The England team management has regularly backed him though his returns have not been very consistent.
Here we take a closer look at his stats on English soil.
Performance
Three hundreds in home Tests
Crawley's performance in home Tests is significantly better than his away record.
He has an average of 38.87 in home matches, compared to 26.43 away from home.
This can be attributed to his ability to counter pace and find gaps consistently, making him more fearless in English conditions.
In 24 home Tests, he has scored 1,516 runs at a strike rate of 38.87 with three tons and seven fifties under his belt.
Information
Over 1,000 runs as opener in home Tests
1,045 of Crawley's Test runs at home have while opening the batting. He averages 38.70 in this regard. However, his career-best 267 versus Pakistan came while operating at number three in the 2020 Southampton Test.
WTC stats
His performance in the 2023-25 WTC cycle
Crawley blew hot and cold in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, managing 1,175 runs from 34 innings at an average of 34.55.
His strike rate of 77.86 was on the higher side.
Crawley scored eight fifties besides a ton during this period, with his best score being a solid 189 versus Australia in the home Ashes series.
Notably, his average in home Tests read 44.38 in the recently concluded cycle as he managed 577 runs from 13 innings.
Stats
His numbers against India at home
Crawley has so far featured in a solitary home Test series against India, in 2021-22.
He played just a couple of Tests in that series and managed 88 runs at 22. His best score was 46.
Overall, Crawley owns 562 runs across nine Tests against India at 31.22. The tally includes five fifties besides a couple of ducks.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
Zak Crawley floored Zimbabwe with a century in his preceding Test assignment, a one-off four-day match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
He scored a match-winning 124 from 171 balls and completed 3,000 Test runs during the course. This was his 5th century for England as he also owns 16 fifties.
Crawley will enter the India Test series with 3,023 runs from 54 Tests at 31.48.