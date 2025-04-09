Good Friday 2025: Significance, traditions, and observances explained
What's the story
Good Friday, which falls on April 18 this year, is an important religious event for Christians across the globe.
It's observed to remember the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.
The day falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday, marking the culmination of Jesus' sacrifice for humanity's sins.
Good Friday is a solemn occasion, marked by prayer, fasting, and reflection on the passion and suffering of Christ.
Origin
Historical context of Good Friday
The history of this solemn day dates back to the events preceding the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by the Romans in Jerusalem.
He was sentenced by Pontius Pilate, a Roman leader, after being condemned by Jewish religious leaders.
Jesus was publicly beaten and made to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets before his crucifixion.
Practices
Good Friday observances: A day of reflection and charity
Good Friday is observed with practices such as fasting, abstaining from meat, reading the Bible, and visiting churches.
Many people attend religious services where special rituals are held to commemorate Jesus's suffering.
Churches across the globe hold special services that include readings from the Bible, hymns of reflection, and prayers for forgiveness.
Some regions even conduct processions and reenactments of the Passion of Christ on this day.
Compassion
Significance: A day for charity
Good Friday is a reminder of Jesus Christ's selfless love and sacrifice for humanity. It's a day for acts of charity and compassion, as he taught.
Many Christians observe the day by donating to charitable causes or helping the needy.
In India, banks will remain closed in most states on Good Friday except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Srinagar.
Activities
Things to do on this occasion
Participate in Good Friday services, including prayer, hymns, and reflection on Christ's crucifixion.
Spend time in quiet reflection or meditation, contemplating the significance of Jesus' sacrifice.
Many Christians fast on Good Friday as a form of penance and spiritual discipline.
Engage in acts of kindness or charity to honor the spirit of sacrifice.
Enjoy hymns or meditative music to connect with the spiritual meaning of the day. These activities help deepen the spiritual significance of Good Friday.