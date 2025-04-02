5 delicious desserts to make with matcha powder
What's the story
Matcha powder, finely ground green tea, has taken the culinary world by storm with its unique flavor and health benefits.
Loaded with antioxidants, it lends a vibrant green hue to the dishes.
Here are five delicious desserts made with matcha powder, combining the best of tastes and nutrition.
Not only are they visually appealing, they also give an interesting twist to regular sweets.
Frozen delight
Matcha green tea ice cream
Mouth-watering matcha green tea ice cream is a refreshing dessert that blends the earthy flavor of matcha with the creamy texture of ice cream.
Simply mix matcha powder with milk, sugar, and cream before churning in an ice cream maker to make this dessert.
The result is a smooth, flavorful treat that can be savored on its own or paired with other desserts like mochi or fresh fruit.
Creamy indulgence
Matcha cheesecake bars
Matcha cheesecake bars are a delicious blend of creamy cheesecake and the unique flavor of matcha.
For these bars, blend cream cheese with sugar, vanilla extract, and matcha powder until smooth.
Pour over a graham cracker crust and bake until set.
Once cool, cut into bars for an easy-to-serve dessert, perfect for any occasion.
Layered delight
Matcha tiramisu
Matcha tiramisu is a creative twist on the traditional Italian dessert.
Instead of using coffee-soaked ladyfingers, try dipping them in matcha tea for an interesting variation.
Layer them with mascarpone cheese blended with sugar and whipped cream to form alternating layers of flavor.
Generously dust the top layer with matcha powder before refrigerating it to let flavors develop.
Silky smoothness
Matcha panna cotta
Matcha panna cotta is all about that silky-smooth texture and a hint of the subtle bitterness of matcha.
To prepare the dessert, dissolve gelatin in warm milk before mixing sugar and heavy cream matcha powder over low heat until well-mixed without boiling off completely.
Pour into molds/ramekins and let them chill completely in fridge settings before serving up chilled.
Serve with fresh berries as garnish options, too!
Crunchy treats
Matcha cookies
Matcha cookies provide the perfect balance of crunchiness on the outside and softness on the inside.
They are made by mixing butter with flour, baking soda, and salt for a proper rise.
White chocolate chips add sweetness, complementing the natural flavor of matcha.
These cookies are perfect for any time of the day, staying fresh in airtight containers away from direct sunlight.