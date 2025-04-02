The best (and simplest!) ways to dry herbs at home
Drying herbs at home is a smart way to preserve their flavor and aroma for future use.
Not only does this save money, but also keeps you stocked up on fresh-tasting herbs all year round.
Whether you grow your own or buy them from the market, drying herbs can be easily done with a few simple techniques.
Here are some effective methods to dry herbs at home, retaining their essential oils and flavors.
Natural method
Air drying techniques
Air drying is perhaps the easiest way to dry herbs.
Take small bunches of herbs and tie them up with a string.
Hang these upside down in a warm, dry spot with good circulation of air.
Make sure they are not kept in direct sunlight as it may cause loss of color and flavor.
This process may take one to two weeks depending on humidity.
Oven method
Using an oven for quick results
For those needing quicker results, an oven is an efficient option.
Spread the herb leaves on a baking sheet in a single layer and set the oven to its lowest temperature, ideally 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
Keep the oven door slightly open for moisture to escape and check every 30 minutes until they're completely dry.
Microwave method
Microwave drying for small batches
When you're short on time, microwave drying works best for small batches of herbs.
Simply place herb leaves between two paper towels on a microwave-safe plate.
Heat them on high for about a minute and check if they're crisp enough.
If not, continue them in 20-second intervals until fully dried.
Storage tips
Storing dried herbs properly
Once dried, it is important to store them properly to keep them that way.
Store dried herbs in airtight containers, away from light and heat sources such as stoves or windowsills.
You can label each container with the name of the herb and date of drying for easy identification later on.