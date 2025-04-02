Exploring kirigami: The art of paper cutting beyond origami
Kirigami is the next level of origami.
While origami is all about folding paper, kirigami takes it a step further by cutting it as well.
This gives artists and hobbyists a lot more freedom to create complex designs.
From simple geometric shapes to complex architectural models, kirigami opens up a world of possibilities for those interested in paper arts.
Fundamentals
The basics of kirigami
Like origami, kirigami also begins with a single sheet of paper. But the cuts added to the mix take the 2D surface to 3D forms.
Basic tools are scissors or craft knives for accurate cuts.
Beginners usually practice with simple patterns before moving on to complicated designs.
Knowing how folds and cuts work is key to mastering this art.
Essentials
Tools and materials needed
To practice kirigami, you'll need quality paper that can take multiple folds without tearing.
Scissors or precision knives are a must for making clean cuts.
A cutting mat saves surfaces while giving a stable base to work on.
Some artists also use rulers and templates to ensure their designs are accurate.
Skills development
Techniques to master kirigami
Mastering kirigami takes a lot of patience and practice. Artists need to understand how different kinds of cuts impact the stability and appearance of the final structure.
Techniques like scoring lines before folding can help you get cleaner edges.
Trying different patterns from time to time improves your skills, and you would be able to come up with your own unique style.
Contemporary uses
Applications in modern design
From architecture to fashion and product design, Kirigami has made its way into modern design disciplines.
Architects utilize it to quickly conceptualize the models of buildings with fine details.
In fashion, designers use kirigami techniques in clothing patterns for unique textures and shapes.
Meanwhile, product designers use these principles while designing packaging solutions that are functional yet amazing to look at.