What's the story

Leftover bread is mostly thrown into the trash, but it can be converted into delightful desserts, with a little creativity.

Instead of throwing stale slices, use them as the base for sweet treats that are both economical and delicious.

The practice would not just minimize food wastage, but also allow you to experiment with flavors and textures.

Here are some simple, yet effective ways to convert leftover bread into mouthwatering desserts.