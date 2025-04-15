What's the story

Spinach is one of the most versatile and nutrient-rich leafy greens that can easily be added to quick weekday dinners.

From vitamins and minerals to antioxidants, spinach is packed with everything healthy.

Be it boosting your iron intake or just enjoying its fresh taste, these recipes will give you delicious ways to add spinach to your meals.

Here are five nourishing spinach recipes that are easy yet satiating for any weeknight dinner.