Spinach creations: 5 dishes you'll absolutely love
What's the story
Spinach is one of the most versatile and nutrient-rich leafy greens that can easily be added to quick weekday dinners.
From vitamins and minerals to antioxidants, spinach is packed with everything healthy.
Be it boosting your iron intake or just enjoying its fresh taste, these recipes will give you delicious ways to add spinach to your meals.
Here are five nourishing spinach recipes that are easy yet satiating for any weeknight dinner.
Quick stir-fry
Spinach and paneer stir-fry
This simple stir-fry mixes fresh spinach with paneer cubes for a protein-rich meal.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until golden brown. Add cubed paneer and cook until lightly browned.
Toss in fresh spinach leaves, season with salt, pepper and a pinch of cumin powder. Cook until the spinach wilts slightly.
Serve hot with whole grain bread or rice for a complete meal.
Pasta delight
Creamy spinach pasta
For a creamy pasta dish sans heavy cream, blend cooked spinach with ricotta cheese until smooth.
Cook your choice of pasta according to package instructions.
In a pan, combine the blended mixture with cooked pasta over low heat. Add grated parmesan cheese, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
This creamy yet light dish is ideal for those looking for comfort food without the guilt.
Hearty soup
Spinach lentil soup
A warm bowl of lentil soup loaded with spinach makes for an ideal, comforting dinner option. Start by cooking chopped onions, carrots, celery, and garlic in olive oil until soft.
Then, add vegetable broth and rinsed lentils to the pot.
Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the lentils are tender, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Just before serving, add fresh baby spinach leaves from a washed bunch to the pot and stir until wilted.
Stuffed peppers
Spinach stuffed bell peppers
Stuff bell peppers for a nutritious presentation.
Cut off the tops of red or yellow bell peppers, remove seeds, and fill each half with a mixture of cooked quinoa, finely chopped sauteed onion, garlic, and handfuls of raw baby spinach.
Season with salt and black pepper.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 35 minutes until tender.
Serve with a salad dressing of your choice, if desired.
Pancake twist
Savory spinach pancakes
Savory pancakes give an unusual twist to the regular breakfast by adding healthy greens to the batter.
Whisk together flour, milk, and baking powder. Fold in handfuls of chopped raw baby leaves.
Spoonfuls of the batter onto a heated non-stick skillet, and cook both sides until golden brown.
Serve with a dollop of yogurt and a sprinkle of herbs like dill, chives. An optional side salad completes the meal nicely!