What's the story

Lemonade has a storied history, going back to medieval times. Originally, it was just a mix of lemon juice, water, and sugar.

This refreshing beverage was a hit in the Middle East before coming to Europe.

Over the centuries, lemonade transitioned from a plain thirst-quencher to a global summer favorite.

Its story mirrors changes in trade routes, cultural exchanges, and culinary advancements.