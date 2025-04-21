What's the story

Combining Swiss chard and oranges in a salad makes for a nutritious and refreshing dish.

Swiss chard, with its bright green leaves, is packed with vitamins A, C, and K.

The addition of oranges gives a citrusy punch to your dish, along with vitamin C and antioxidants.

This pairing not only amps up the taste but also the nutrition of your meal.

Here's how you can make the most out of this healthy combination.