What's the story

A smoothie bowl with pumpkin seeds and cranberries makes a quick, nutritious breakfast or snack option.

This five-minute recipe mixes the creamy goodness of blended fruits with the crunch of pumpkin seeds and tartness of cranberries.

It's an effortless way to add essential nutrients to your diet without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Here are some insights on preparing this delightful dish, quickly.