Dates v/s figs: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Dates and figs are two popular fruits commonly savored for their sweetness and health benefits.
Both fruits are rich in essential nutrients, making them a healthy addition to any diet.
However, they differ in nutritional profiles, offering unique benefits based on dietary needs.
Let's take a look at how dates and figs differ from each other in terms of calories, fiber, vitamins, minerals, etc., to help you make informed choices.
Calorie count
Calorie content comparison
When it comes to calories, dates are usually higher than figs.
A serving of dates has some 277 calories per 100 grams, while the same serving of figs gives roughly 74 calories.
This makes figs a superior option for those keeping a check on their calorie intake or looking for weight management.
Fiber content
Fiber levels in dates and figs
Both dates and figs are great sources of dietary fiber.
Dates provide about 6.7 grams of fiber per 100 grams, which facilitates digestion and induces satiety.
Figs provide a little more, around nine grams per 100 grams. The higher fiber content in figs can help improve digestive health.
Vitamin profile
Vitamins found in each fruit
While dates are rich in vitamins like B6 and K, they contain less vitamin C than figs.
Figs serve as a good source of vitamin C along with trace amounts of vitamins A and K.
Depending on your vitamin requirement, one fruit may be more appropriate than the other.
Mineral content
Mineral composition differences
Both dates and figs are loaded with essential minerals, especially potassium and magnesium, which are important for health.
Dates take the lead by providing a whopping 696 milligrams of potassium per 100 grams, much higher than figs that contain approximately 232 milligrams for the same.
This makes dates a particularly rich source of potassium and figs a well-balanced mineral profile with their own benefits.
Antioxidant benefits
Antioxidant properties explained
Both dates and figs are also rich in antioxidants, which fight oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals.
This is important in polluted environments or from bad habits like smoking.
Including these fruits in your diet can reduce the risk of possible health problems associated with oxidative damage, highlighting their excellent antioxidant properties.