Bali beyond the beaches: 5 cultural festivals you shouldn't miss
What's the story
Famous for its vibrant culture and traditions, Bali is home to many festivals that give you a peek into its rich heritage.
While some are globally celebrated, there are lesser-known festivals that can provide you with the most unique cultural experiences.
These underrated festivals reflect the island's diverse customs and community spirit.
Here's why exploring them can give visitors an authentic taste of Balinese life.
Island celebration
Nusa Penida Festival
The Nusa Penida Festival is a way to celebrate the island's natural beauty and cultural richness.
Conducted annually, this festival includes traditional dance performances, art exhibitions, and local crafts.
Tourists can also get a glimpse of boat races and participate in environmental conservation activities to preserve the island's pristine environment.
The festival is a good opportunity to engage with local communities and learn about their way of life.
Sky artistry
Bali Kite Festival
The Bali Kite Festival that takes place from July to August is a colorful event that draws kite lovers from around the world.
Participants fly massive kites, depicting Balinese mythology through detailed designs.
This festival focuses on artistic imagination and community bonding, as teams work together to send their kites into the sky during the windy season.
Traditional sport
Makepung buffalo races
Makepung Buffalo Races are a traditional sport from West Bali's Jembrana Regency.
The unique event sees water buffaloes yoked to wooden plows race across muddy tracks.
The races are held between July and November, attracting massive crowds who cheer for their favorite teams.
Makepung embodies Balinese agricultural roots while offering thrilling entertainment for the spectators.
Literary gathering
Ubud Writers & Readers Festival
The Ubud Writers & Readers Festival is an annual literary event, held in October, that unites authors, poets, journalists, and thinkers from across the globe.
The participants discuss literature, culture, and more through panel sessions or workshops held across Ubud town center venues like cafes or galleries.
Community spirit
Sanur Village Festival
While the Sanur Village Festival celebrates the art forms, like painting exhibitions, it also showcases culinary delights with the local cuisine.
Held every August along the Sanur Beachfront Promenade, this festival features live music performances by talented artists. Both locally based and international acts touring Indonesia during this time come together making it a one of a kind experience.
This event blends creativity with community spirit seamlessly together.