7 days in Meghalaya: The waterfall lover's guide
What's the story
With its lush landscapes and plenty of waterfalls, Meghalaya offers an exploration like no other.
Here is a seven-day itinerary that will take you through some of the most stunning waterfalls of the state.
Each day would be a new adventure, letting you soak in the natural beauty of Meghalaya.
From cascading falls to tranquil pools, this journey will take you through untouched terrains and make it unforgettable.
Elephant Falls
Day 1: Discovering Elephant Falls
Start your journey from Elephant Falls, situated at a short distance from Shillong.
Named after the elephant-shaped rock at its base, this waterfall has three stages which flow down through dense greenery.
The easy accessibility makes it an ideal first stop on your exploration.
Walk around the paths and let the cool mist from the falls touch you.
Nohkalikai Falls
Day 2: Trekking to Nohkalikai Falls
On day two, make your way towards Cherrapunji to see Nohkalikai Falls, one of India's tallest waterfalls at over 1,100 feet.
A short trek takes you to a viewpoint which gives you a panoramic view of the waterfall plunging into a turquoise pool below.
The cliffs surrounding it add a dramatic flair to this natural wonder.
Seven Sisters
Day 3: Exploring Seven Sisters Waterfalls
The third day takes you deeper into Cherrapunji where you'll discover Seven Sisters Waterfalls.
Also called Nohsngithiang Falls, these segmented falls look the best during monsoon when they are in full flow across seven separate streams.
The sight is as mesmerizing as it is humbling as water cascades down steep limestone cliffs.
Dainthlen Falls
Day 4: Visiting Dainthlen Falls
Dainthlen Falls not only offers scenic beauty, but also a slice of culture with local legends attached to it.
Located near Sohra (Cherrapunji), this waterfall presents plenty of opportunities to click pictures and chill by its rocky edges, while hearing tales from locals about mythical creatures associated with these waters.
Kynrem Falls
Day 5: Marveling at Kynrem Falls
Kynrem Falls, which stands tall within Thangkharang Park near Cherrapunji, is one of Meghalaya's highest waterfalls.
It cascades down the three-tiered waterfall against rugged terrain, surrounded by lush forests.
This makes it ideal for nature enthusiasts looking to get away from bustling tourist spots, but still accessible enough without having to hike much.
Unlike other remote locations nearby, it offers similar experiences elsewhere throughout the state's diverse landscape offerings overall.