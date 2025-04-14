What's the story

With its lush landscapes and plenty of waterfalls, Meghalaya offers an exploration like no other.

Here is a seven-day itinerary that will take you through some of the most stunning waterfalls of the state.

Each day would be a new adventure, letting you soak in the natural beauty of Meghalaya.

From cascading falls to tranquil pools, this journey will take you through untouched terrains and make it unforgettable.