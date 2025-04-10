What's the story

Paragliding over the Atacama Desert gives you a unique look at one of the driest places on the planet.

Famous for its colorful landscapes and breathtaking views, this desert makes for an unforgettable experience for thrill-seekers.

The endless stretch of sand dunes, salt flats, and rocky formations offer an exquisite backdrop as you glide through the air.

Here are some insights into making the most of your paragliding adventure in this amazing destination.