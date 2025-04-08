Underrated Korean islands that feel like paradise
Korea is dotted with so many beautiful islands that are bound to take you away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
While most tourists prefer to visit popular touristy spots, there are some lesser-known islands that are sure to give you the peace and serenity you have been looking for.
Here are some hidden gems that you must explore.
Jeju Secrets
Jeju Island's hidden corners
While Jeju Island is famous, it also has offbeat spots untouched by throngs of tourists.
Udo Island, just off Jeju's coast, has serene beaches and beautiful bike trails. The island's unique volcanic terrain makes for a beautiful setting for relaxed walks or cycling trips.
You can wander about local cafes and relish fresh produce from local farms, while soaking in the tranquil vibes.
Ulleungdo escape
Tranquility on Ulleungdo Island
Located in the East Sea, Ulleungdo Island is famous for its rugged cliffs and dense forests.
The island features some amazing hiking trails with breathtaking views of the sea and the surrounding nature.
With limited tourist facilities, Ulleungdo is a peaceful retreat where you can connect with the nature without distractions.
Its clear waters are perfect for snorkeling or simply lounging by the shore.
Seonyudo serenity
Seonyudo Archipelago's quiet charm
The Seonyudo Archipelago is a group of small islands connected through bridges, making it a perfect place to explore.
Popular for its serene beaches and soft waves, this is an ideal place for kayaking or paddleboarding aficionados.
Stroll around charming fishing villages where time stands still or relish fresh seafood at local restaurants with panoramic ocean views.
Jindo Calmness
Peaceful retreat on Jindo Island
Jindo Island is renowned for its natural phenomenon "Moses Miracle," where a land bridge appears during low tide, connecting two islands (albeit temporarily).
But beyond the spectacle, it's an island rich in culture, with traditional music performances taking place regularly at local venues.
The peaceful countryside offers hiking opportunities through lush landscapes dotted with ancient temples, providing moments of reflection amid nature's beauty.