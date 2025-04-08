No-equipment chair workouts to try now
What's the story
Incorporating exercise into a busy workday can be quite difficult, especially if you're a beginner.
However, simple chair exercises make for an effective way to stay active without even leaving your desk.
These are designed to improve flexibility, strength, and circulation while minimizing disruption to your workflow.
They require little space, no special equipment, and are perfect for anyone looking to stay fit at work.
Leg strength
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts are another easy way to strengthen your lower body without getting off your desk.
Start by sitting up straight with both feet on the ground.
Slowly lift one leg until it's parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down.
Repeat this movement 10 times per leg.
This exercise tones the quadriceps and improves circulation in legs.
Upper body mobility
Arm circles
Arm circles can help increase mobility in the shoulders and arms, without needing much room.
Sit upright with feet flat on the floor and extend both your arms out to your sides at shoulder height.
Make small circles with your arms going forward for about 30 seconds, then reverse direction for another 30 seconds.
This exercise helps to loosen tight muscles around the shoulders.
Core engagement
Seated torso twists
Seated torso twists engage core muscles effectively while you're seated at your desk.
Sit up straight with feet firmly planted on the ground, and place hands behind your head or across your chest.
Gently twist your torso to one side as far as comfortable, hold briefly, then return to center before twisting to the opposite side.
Perform 10 twists per side; this will help strengthen oblique muscles.
Joint flexibility
Ankle rotations
Ankle rotations enhance joint flexibility and keep them from getting stiff after long hours of sitting.
Just sit with your feet slightly apart and off the ground. Rotate them 10 times clockwise, then 10 times counterclockwise.
You can do this with one foot at a time or both together.
This exercise keeps your joints flexible and less prone to injuries, something office workers know all too well.