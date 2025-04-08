What's the story

Canoeing through the fjords of Norway is one of the best ways to experience the natural beauty of the country.

These waterways, which are carved by glaciers, offer an unparalleled serene environment to explore.

Surrounded by towering cliffs and lush greenery, the fjords are ideal for anyone looking for tranquility and adventure.

Here are some tips to plan your canoe trip through these untouched landscapes.