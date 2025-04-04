Maharashtra's lesser-known artistic treasures: A list
What's the story
Western India state of Maharashtra is a treasure trove of artistic wonders.
Be it ancient caves or colorful street art, the region has so much to offer when it comes to culture.
However, if you don't know where to start, here's a weeklong journey through Maharashtra, that'll take you to some of the most iconic artistic sites of the state.
Ancient marvels
Exploring Ajanta and Ellora Caves
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ajanta and Ellora Caves are famous for their exquisite rock-cut architecture and beautiful frescoes.
Situated near Aurangabad, the caves are as old as the second century BCE.
The Ajanta Caves are famous for Buddhist paintings and sculptures, while the Ellora Caves are studded with Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain monuments.
A visit here is a peek into India's ancient artistry.
Tribal traditions
Discovering Warli art in Dahanu
Warli art is a traditional tribal painting hailing from the North Sahyadri Range of Maharashtra.
The Warli tribe applies simple geometric shapes to paint scenes from daily life and nature on mud walls.
Dahanu is one of the best places to see this unique art form up, close, and personal. You can interact with local artists and even try your hand at Warli paintings.
Urban canvas
Admiring street art in Mumbai
Mumbai's streets are lined with colorful murals that showcase the city's lively culture.
Spots such as Bandra have transformed into havens for street art lovers, showcasing the work of local and international artists alike.
These murals often depict social issues or highlight the diversity of Mumbai's communities.
A stroll through these colorful lanes offers a peek into contemporary urban expression.
Cultural hub
Visiting Jehangir Art Gallery
Located in South Mumbai, Jehangir Art Gallery is one of the most prestigious venues in India for contemporary art exhibitions.
Established in 1952, it features works of both emerging and established artists across mediums like painting, sculpture, photography etcetera.
The gallery also serves as an important platform for dialogue between artists, critics, collectors, and curators alike.
Traditional rhythms
Experiencing Lavani dance performances
Lavani dance is a traditional folk dance form from Maharashtra characterized by its strong rhythmical beats, vigorous steps, and expressive storytelling methods.
The performances are usually held at festivals and cultural functions across the state, giving audience the chance to witness authentic regional entertainment in person.