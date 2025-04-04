What's the story

Pineapple is a multipurpose fruit and it plays an important role in both sweet and savory African recipes.

The unique combination of sweetness and acidity makes the fruit a perfect ingredient for various dishes across the continent.

From refreshing salads to hearty stews, pineapple adds a distinct flavor profile to traditional African cuisine.

Let's take a look at how pineapple is used in different culinary contexts.