Explore Assam in a week: Your perfect 7-day guide
What's the story
From sprawling tea estates to rich culture and natural beauty, Assam, India's northeastern state, has a lot to offer.
In just seven days, you can explore the unique experiences this state has to offer.
From the sprawling tea gardens to the serene beauty of its national parks and rivers, Assam is sure to enrich your journey with something adventurous and peaceful.
Tea estates
Discovering Assam's tea gardens
Assam's sprawling tea plantations are famous for producing some of the best teas in the world.
You can visit these estates to learn about the entire tea-making process, right from plucking leaves to packaging.
Guided tours let you witness how teas are crafted. Sipping on freshly brewed Assam tea amid the greenery gives an authentic experience, highlighting the region's importance in tea production.
Cultural insights
Embracing local culture
Assam's culture is a mix of many ethnic groups, adding to its rich heritage.
While travelers can delve into traditional crafts like weaving, pottery, or attend cultural festivals displaying music and dance forms unique to this region, visiting local markets can give you a peek into Assamese daily life by talking to artisans selling handmade goods like silk textiles called Muga silk.
Nature trails
Exploring natural wonders
The state's diverse ecosystems feature national parks such as Kaziranga National Park, famous for its one-horned rhinoceros population.
Wildlife enthusiasts can also go on safaris, with glimpses into habitats filled with flora and fauna unique to the region.
The Brahmaputra River also offers river cruises with a view, letting you discover shores lined with small villages.
Culinary delights
Savoring Assamese cuisine
Assamese cuisine focuses on fresh ingredients, sourced locally from farms/riverside gardens, to keep flavors authentic, yet simple enough not to overwhelm palates unfamiliar with regional spices.
These spices are used sparingly, yet effectively, to enhance dishes' taste profiles without overpowering them entirely, making it accessible even to those new to Indian culinary traditions altogether.