Heading to Argentina? Don't miss these charming villages
What's the story
Famous for its vibrant cities and stunning landscapes, Argentina also hides some serene villages. These places serve as a peaceful retreat from the hustle-bustle of urban life.
These hidden gems allow you to experience the true Argentine culture and natural beauty without the crowds.
From picturesque mountain settings to charming rural communities, these villages are perfect for those seeking some peace. They also offer a deeper connection with the country's rich heritage.
Villa General Belgrano
Discovering tranquility in Villa General Belgrano
Nestled in the beautiful Sierras de Cordoba, Villa General Belgrano is famous for its European-style architecture and cultural festivals.
The charming village is a perfect mix of German traditions and Argentine charm.
Visitors can explore local craft shops, relish traditional pastries, or hike through scenic trails around the area.
Its peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal getaway for those looking to relax.
Purmamarca
Exploring the charm of Purmamarca
Located in the Jujuy Province, Purmamarca is popular for its stunning Cerro de los Siete Colores (Hill of Seven Colors).
The tiny village mesmerizes tourists with its adobe houses and colorful markets selling local handicrafts.
The nearby Salinas Grandes salt flats make for a stunning backdrop for photography lovers.
Purmamarca's peaceful atmosphere encourages travelers to relax amid beautiful nature.
Cachi
Experiencing rural life in Cachi
Cachi, a quaint village in the Calchaqui Valleys of Salta Province, is another hidden gem worth visiting.
With its colonial architecture and cobblestone streets, Cachi provides a glimpse into traditional Andean life.
From archaeological sites to local vineyards producing high-altitude wines, Cachi has a lot to offer to a traveler.
The serene landscape around Cachi also ensures plenty of hiking and nature walks.
El Chaltén
Embracing nature in El Chalten
Often dubbed Argentina's trekking capital, El Chalten is located near the Los Glaciares National Park.
This remote village draws adventure lovers looking to hit the trails towards iconic peaks such as Mount Fitz Roy.
However, even as a hiking favorite, El Chalten retains a laid-back vibe with cozy lodges to return to after adventurous days spent exploring Patagonia's rugged landscape.