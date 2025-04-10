Cycling Portugal's coast: Scenic routes to explore
What's the story
Portugal's coast is dotted with some of the most scenic routes for the riders.
With a pleasant climate and a landscape that varies from the rugged cliffs to the sandy beaches, the country makes an ideal choice for both relaxed rides and challenging ones.
These coastal towns have the best of everything to offer to cyclists, from historic sites to mesmerizing ocean views.
Ride 1
Cascais: A cyclist's paradise
Cascais is famous for its beautiful coast and well-maintained cycling paths. The town has routes for both amateurs and professional cyclists.
One such frequented path is the Cascais-Guincho trail, which runs along the Atlantic Ocean, giving incredible views of the sea and cliffs around.
The area also has plenty of bike rental shops, making it easy for visitors to explore without carrying their own.
Ride 2
Lagos: Scenic routes await
Lagos is a lively town in Algarve region, known for its dramatic cliffs, and golden beaches.
Cyclists can take the routes winding through natural parks and coastal roads with panoramic ocean views.
Ecovia do Litoral is a highlighted route connecting Lagos with other towns of Algarve, offering a mix of terrains for different skill levels.
This makes Lagos an ideal place for varied cycling experiences.
Ride 3
Peniche: Explore rugged coastlines
Peniche is famous for its dramatic coastlines and rich maritime history.
Cyclists can follow trails that meander through fishing villages and past ancient fortresses, with refreshing sea breezes.
The nearby Berlengas Archipelago can be explored further by ferry, if you want to mix cycling with island-hopping.
Peniche's distinctive terrain makes it an adventurous setting ideal for anyone who wants to experience Portugal's wilder side.
Ride 4
Nazare: Thrilling rides by the sea
While Nazare is known globally as a surfing hot-spot, it also provides amazing cycling opportunities across its beautiful coastline.
Riders can either use paths along sandy beaches or head to hilly terrains for tougher rides and rewarding vistas at every turn.
Nazare's natural beauty, cultural attractions make it an attractive option not just as a surf destination but also as one where cyclists can find thrilling adventures near the sea.