Cacao husk tea: An underrated superfood
What's the story
Cacao husk tea is made from the outer shell of cacao beans and is being touted as a superfood.
This tea offers a unique combination of flavors and health benefits that are often missed.
Packed with antioxidants and other nutrients, cacao husk tea is an alternative to conventional drinks.
As more people look for natural ways to improve their health, this tea is an interesting option to try.
Nutrient boost
Antioxidant powerhouse
Being rich in antioxidants, cacao husk tea helps to fight oxidative stress in the body.
These compounds are essential for protecting cells from the harmful effects of free radicals.
Antioxidant-rich foods when consumed regularly can promote good health and may even lower the risk of chronic diseases.
You can reap these benefits by adding cacao husk tea to your diet and relishing its unique taste.
Healthy choice
Low-calorie beverage
For those who are conscious about their calorie intake, cacao husk tea serves as a low-calorie substitute for sugary drinks.
Having negligible calories per serving, it lets you relish a delectable beverage without ruining your diet.
This makes it an ideal option for people who want to stay in shape or shed some pounds without depriving themselves of something delicious.
Feel-good factor
Mood-enhancing properties
Cacao is also loaded with compounds that can have a positive effect on your mood and mental well-being.
Theobromine and some flavonoids in cacao are known for their mood-lifting properties.
Having a cup of cacao husk tea can lift your spirits and give you a gentle energy boost - minus the jitters of caffeine-rich drinks.
Eco-friendly choice
Sustainable option
Using cacao husks for making tea furthers sustainability by cutting down on waste from chocolate production processes.
Rather than throwing away these shells, they are transformed into a delicious beverage option that fits into eco-conscious practices.
Opting for products made from upcycled materials can help support environmental efforts while providing consumers with unique alternatives like cacao husk tea.