Banana peels as fertilizer? Yes, and here's why
What's the story
Banana peels are generally thrown away as waste but they possess great potential as a natural fertilizer for garden plants.
Being rich in essential nutrients such as potassium, phosphorus, and calcium, banana peels can stimulate growth and improve soil health.
Using banana peel fertilizer is a green way of recycling kitchen waste while also having a flourishing garden.
Here are different ways to use banana peels for healthier plants.
Composting
Composting with banana peels
Adding banana peels to your compost pile is an excellent way to enhance the nutrient content of your compost.
When the peels rot, they release essential nutrients that aid plant growth.
To make the most of them, chop the peels into small pieces before throwing them in the compost bin. This speeds up decomposition and distributes nutrients evenly throughout the compost.
Soil application
Direct soil application
Another simple way to use banana peels is by directly burying them in garden soil.
By burying chopped or whole peels near roots of plants, you offer a slow-release source of nutrients that encourages healthy growth of plants over time.
Make sure that the buried peels are covered with soil to avoid attracting pests and keep the garden looking tidy.
Liquid fertilizer
Banana peel tea fertilizer
To create a liquid fertilizer out of banana peels, soak them in water for a few days.
The resulting "banana peel tea" can either directly water your plants or be sprayed onto their leaves as a foliar feed.
This way, your plants absorb nutrients quickly and easily, resulting in robust growth and vibrant foliage without resorting to synthetic fertilizers.
Pest control
Pest deterrent properties
Banana peels can also be used as a natural pest deterrent in gardens.
Placing small pieces around plants susceptible to aphid infestations or other pests may keep them at bay without the use of chemical pesticides.
The scent given off by decomposing banana peels can keep certain insects away while also enriching the soil with beneficial nutrients.