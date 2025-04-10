Heading to Italy? Don't miss the iconic stone villages
What's the story
Northern Italy is a treasure trove of stone villages that remain largely untouched by modernity.
These villages give a peek into the past, with their old-world charm and a slower pace of life.
Hidden away in the breathtaking landscapes, these settlements are known for their quaint stone houses, narrow alleys and tranquil surroundings.
A visit to these villages lets you experience the real Italy away from the cities.
Viganella
Discovering Viganella's unique sun mirror
Viganella is famous for its ingenious sun mirror which reflects sunlight into the village during winter months, when it would otherwise remain in shadow.
This engineering marvel was put in place to fight the absence of sunlight owing to its location in a deep valley.
The mirror has become a tourist attraction for visitors intrigued by the unique solution to an age-old problem.
Chianale
Exploring the charm of Chianale
Chianale is one of Italy's most beautiful villages, located at the French border.
The cobblestone streets and stone houses make it look straight out of the medieval times.
The picturesque village is surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty, making it perfect for hiking lovers and those seeking peace.
Ostana
The timeless appeal of Ostana
Ostana offers breathtaking views of Monviso Mountain and has been lauded for its work in preserving local culture and traditions.
The village has been restored through projects to preserve its ancient architecture while also encouraging sustainable tourism practices.
Visitors can take scenic walks through its well-preserved streets and learn about traditional crafts from local artisans.
Soglio
Soglio: A hidden gem on Swiss border
Soglio is often called "the gateway to paradise" owing to its gorgeous views over Val Bregaglia Valley towards Switzerland's Engadine region.
This secluded village features beautifully preserved stone structures against dramatic mountains.
They lure photographers from across the globe in search of perfect shots in nature's majesty.
There are no distractions or disturbances of the hustle-bustle nearby urban centers may bring along with them elsewhere across Europe today.