Bet you didn't know about these Finnish sauna traditions
Finnish saunas, an inseparable part of the country's culture, combine relaxation with tradition.
With more than two million of them in Finland, they epitomize a way of living.
Passed down through generations, these ancient traditions, each one unique, hold significance.
Let's take a look at five of the most fascinating traditions that celebrate this much-loved practice.
Steam ritual
The loyly experience
The term loyly refers to the steam created by throwing water on hot stones in the sauna.
This ritual is the highlight of the Finnish sauna experience, as it increases the heat and humidity inside.
Throwing water on the stones is often done with care and precision, creating a soothing atmosphere that promotes relaxation and well-being.
Birch whisking
Sauna whisking with birch twigs
Known as vihta or vasta, this tradition includes gently whisking yourself or others with fresh birch twigs.
The practice is said to improve circulation and cleanse the skin while releasing a pleasant aroma from the birch leaves.
It adds an invigorating element to the sauna session, making it refreshing and rejuvenating both.
Nature's cooldown
Cooling off in nature's embrace
After sitting in the sweltering heat of a sauna, Finns usually cool off by diving into nearby lakes or rolling in snow during winters.
The hot-cold contrast is said to increase circulation and make health benefits even greater.
Plus, it gives a thrilling experience that adds to the relaxing benefits of the sauna.
Silent socializing
Socializing in silence
While saunas can be social spaces, there is also an appreciation for silence within them.
Many Finns prefer quiet contemplation during their sauna sessions, allowing for personal reflection without distractions.
This respect for silence fosters an environment where individuals can connect with themselves while enjoying shared company.
Family bonding
Sauna as a family tradition
Sauna visits are largely family affairs, where family members come together time and again to unwind and bond.
These gatherings allow for relaxation and shared experiences, away from the distractions of modern technology or daily stresses.
They make for lasting memories across generations, nurturing simple yet meaningful interactions within these sacred spaces.
This highlights how family connections are important to Finnish culture.