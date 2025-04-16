What's the story

Turmeric, a bright yellow spice, which is a kitchen staple, has more to offer than just cooking.

Turmeric, which is known for its active compound curcumin, has been associated with mood enhancement and mental well-being.

Its benefits go beyond garnishing dishes, providing a natural way to keep your mood in check.

Here's how you can incorporate turmeric in your daily life to stabilize your mood.