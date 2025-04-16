Turmeric for happiness? Here's how it works
What's the story
Turmeric, a bright yellow spice, which is a kitchen staple, has more to offer than just cooking.
Turmeric, which is known for its active compound curcumin, has been associated with mood enhancement and mental well-being.
Its benefits go beyond garnishing dishes, providing a natural way to keep your mood in check.
Here's how you can incorporate turmeric in your daily life to stabilize your mood.
Curcumin impact
Curcumin's role in mood enhancement
Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric that makes it so healthy.
Studies indicate curcumin can affect neurotransmitter function, which is important for mood regulation.
By possibly increasing serotonin and dopamine levels, curcumin may help relieve depression and anxiety.
Including turmeric in your diet could provide a natural method to promote mental health.
Inflammation reduction
Anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric
Chronic inflammation is also a known factor for many mental illnesses, including depression.
The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can work wonders in reducing bodily and brain inflammation, which can subsequently improve mood disorders.
By regularly including turmeric in your diet, you could witness a decrease in levels of inflammation, promoting a more balanced emotional state.
Dietary integration
Easy ways to add turmeric to your diet
Incorporating turmeric into your daily routine can be easy and affordable. Adding it as a spice in cooking or blending it into smoothies are simple ways to consume it.
For those who prefer supplements, curcumin capsules are available but should be consumed under medical guidance owing to the difference in absorption levels among individuals.
Safety measures
Potential side effects and considerations
While turmeric is usually safe for most people when taken in moderate amounts through food, high doses or supplements may cause side effects like stomach upset or interact with medications.
It is advisable to consult with healthcare professionals before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have existing health conditions or are on medication.