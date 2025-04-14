Healthy and tasty: 5-minute walnut chocolate chip
What's the story
Creating a quick and nutritious breakfast can be a challenge, but walnut chocolate chip breakfast bites offer a delightful solution.
These bites are easy to prepare, requiring only five minutes of your time.
Packed with the goodness of walnuts and the sweetness of chocolate chips, they provide an energy boost to start your day.
This article will guide you through the simple steps to make these delicious breakfast treats.
Preparation step
Gather your ingredients
To prepare these breakfast bites, you will need rolled oats, walnuts, chocolate chips, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and vanilla extract for flavor.
Keep measuring cups and a mixing bowl handy.
Having everything ready before starting will make the process smoother and help you prepare these bites seamlessly.
Mixing process
Mix ingredients together
In a mixing bowl, mix together one cup of rolled oats with half a cup of chopped walnuts and half a cup of chocolate chips.
Add two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup along with one teaspoon of vanilla extract.
Mix until everything is well-incorporated.
The mixture should be sticky enough to hold together when pressed.
Forming bites
Shape into bites
After mixing the ingredients well, use your hands or a small scoop to shape the mixture into bite-sized balls. Press them firmly to ensure they stay in shape.
If you find the mixture too dry and crumbly, don't hesitate to add an extra tablespoon of honey or syrup.
This will bring the perfect consistency to the bites, making them easy to shape and deliciously cohesive.
Storage tips
Store properly for freshness
Finally, place the formed bites in an airtight container lined with parchment paper to avoid sticking.
Refrigerate for up to one week or freeze them for longer storage.
This way, your walnut chocolate chip breakfast bites will always be fresh and ready whenever you need a quick snack or meal option.