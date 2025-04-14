What's the story

Jicama sticks are increasingly popular as a crunchy alternative to regular snacks such as pretzels.

Crisp and mild in flavor, jicama is a root vegetable that can be eaten raw or cooked.

It gives the same refreshing crunch without the added sodium of many processed snacks.

If you're looking to make healthy snacking choices, jicama sticks make an appealing option that can be added to various dishes or just munched on.