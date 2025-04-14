Craving crunch? Try jicama sticks instead of pretzels
What's the story
Jicama sticks are increasingly popular as a crunchy alternative to regular snacks such as pretzels.
Crisp and mild in flavor, jicama is a root vegetable that can be eaten raw or cooked.
It gives the same refreshing crunch without the added sodium of many processed snacks.
If you're looking to make healthy snacking choices, jicama sticks make an appealing option that can be added to various dishes or just munched on.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of jicama
Jicama is low in calories and high on fiber, which makes it an amazing option for those who are on a weight-watching spree.
It also contains vitamins like vitamin C and a number of B vitamins that promote health.
Further, jicama is packed with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body.
Its high water content also promotes hydration, making it a great snack.
Simple prep
Easy preparation methods
Preparing jicama sticks is super easy and hardly takes any effort.
Just peel the tough outer skin using a vegetable peeler or knife.
Next, slice the jicama into thin sticks like fries or matchsticks.
They can be consumed raw for maximum crunch or lightly sauteed to get a softer texture.
Drizzling lime juice or chili powder can bring out its natural flavor.
Snack variety
Versatile snack options
Jicama sticks are also versatile and can be enjoyed with a number of dips, including hummus, guacamole, or yogurt-based sauces.
They also make a great companion for a vegetable platter with carrots and cucumbers.
If you're a salad person, you can add jicama for an extra layer of crunch without dominating the rest of the ingredients.
Budget friendly
Cost-effective choice
Incorporating jicama into your diet need not burn a hole in your pocket.
Usually priced at anywhere between $2 to $3 per pound (depending on where you live and seasonality), it provides an affordable alternative to pricier snacking options like nuts or gourmet chips.
Purchasing whole (as opposed to pre-cut) pieces often leads to further savings, in addition to freshness.