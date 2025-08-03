Tesla-rival VinFast opens second Indian showroom in Chennai

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast has opened its second Indian showroom in Chennai . The new facility, located in Teynampet, is the largest among the company's planned showrooms across India. The 4,700 sq. ft space will display VinFast's premium electric SUVs such as the VF 6 and VF 7 models.

Partnership details Showroom built in collaboration with Maansarovar Motors The Chennai showroom is a collaboration with Maansarovar Motors, a well-known name in the city's automotive retail space. This facility is part of VinFast's plan to open 35 showrooms across different cities this year. The company also announced that India will be the first market to get right-hand drive versions of its VF 7 and VF 6 models.

CEO statement VinFast officially opened pre-bookings on July 15 Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said Chennai's rich history and innovative ecosystem made it an ideal location for their first dealership in Tamil Nadu. He added that this dealership is a step toward bringing their premium electric mobility solutions closer to customers in the state. The company officially opened pre-bookings for its premium electric SUVs on July 15—the day Tesla launched operations in India.