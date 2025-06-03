What's the story

The Karnataka High Court has pulled up actor Kamal Haasan over his controversial statement that "Kannada was born out of Tamil."

The court asked if he was a historian or linguist to make such claims.

"No language can be born out of another—where is the material? And what has happened—disharmony," the court said.

The remarks were made while hearing a petition seeking directions to ensure that Haasan-starrer Thug Life be allowed to be screened in Karnataka without any disturbance.