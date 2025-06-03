'Are you historian': Court raps Kamal Haasan over Tamil-Kannada remark
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court has pulled up actor Kamal Haasan over his controversial statement that "Kannada was born out of Tamil."
The court asked if he was a historian or linguist to make such claims.
"No language can be born out of another—where is the material? And what has happened—disharmony," the court said.
The remarks were made while hearing a petition seeking directions to ensure that Haasan-starrer Thug Life be allowed to be screened in Karnataka without any disturbance.
Remarks
'One apology would have solved everything'
Stressing that the right to speech does not mean the right to hurt sentiments, the court said, "Jala, Nila, Bashe - these three things are important to citizens....Language is a sentiment attached to a particular people. You have said something to undermine that."
The court further said that "one apology would have solved everything."
"There is no apology in it...Now you come here seeking protection. On what basis have you made the statement?" the court said, as per LiveLaw.
Court
Withdraw that statement: Court
The court also urged Hassan to withdraw that statement.
"Crores can be earned from Karnataka...but if you don't need the people (of Kannada) then leave the revenue...But we will not permit anyone to take public sentiments for a ride...when mistakes happen you should say, 'It is in this context I spoke (but) if it has hurt anyone I apologize'," the court said.
Raajkamal Films International, the film's co-producer founded by Hasaan, filed the petition following threats to boycott the film.
Apology demand
Haasan's remarks spark protests, film release controversy
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has said it will not allow the release of Haasan's film unless he apologizes.
Pro-Kannada organizations have also protested against his remarks and demanded an apology.
However, Haasan has refused to apologize, saying he would only do so if he was wrong.
He clarified that his comments were made out of love, adding that "a lot of historians have taught me language history and I did not mean anything."
Controversy
Hassan given 24 hours to apologize
The controversy started at the audio launch of his upcoming film, Thug Life in Chennai, where he said, "Uyire Urave Tamizhe" (My life and my family is the Tamil language).
He then told Kannada actor Shivarajakumar, who was seated in the audience, "Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil...hence you are part of it."
The KFCC has given Hassan 24 hours to apologize.