What's the story

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has denounced AIADMK's renewed tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Calling the coalition an "alliance of defeat," he also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's latest presser in Chennai as "unworthy of the position he holds."

In a statement from DMK, he noted that the people of Tamil Nadu have repeatedly rejected this alliance, leading to its defeat.