'Alliance of defeat': MK Stalin on AIADMK-BJP tie-up
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has denounced AIADMK's renewed tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Calling the coalition an "alliance of defeat," he also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's latest presser in Chennai as "unworthy of the position he holds."
In a statement from DMK, he noted that the people of Tamil Nadu have repeatedly rejected this alliance, leading to its defeat.
Ideological concerns
Stalin questions Shah's ideological clarity
Stalin questioned Shah for reviving a failed partnership without ideological clarity.
He said, "Though it is his choice to confirm the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he did not clarify why this alliance was formed or on what ideological foundation it stands."
Instead of clear reasons for the revived alliance, Shah only spoke of a "common minimum program," said Stalin.
Election plans
AIADMK-BJP alliance to contest 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections
The AIADMK-BJP alliance was formally restored on Friday, when Amit Shah announced that the NDA would fight the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls under Edappadi Palaniswami's leadership.
BJP legislator and former AIADMK minister Nainar Nagendran has filed his nomination for Tamil Nadu BJP president, replacing K Annamalai.
Shah lauded Annamalai's contributions and said his organizational strengths will now be put to use at the national level.
Alliance assurance
Amit Shah assures no interference in AIADMK's internal matters
Despite previous tensions between the parties, Shah assured "AIADMK has no conditions and demands... We will have no interference in the internal matters of the AIADMK."
He further guaranteed this alliance would be "permanent" in the future.
Earlier this year, Nagendran had indicated EPS was open to dialogue and building an alliance didn't require pressure tactics.
Annamalai initially distanced himself from these remarks, but later said he was ready to serve the party in any role.
Previous performance
AIADMK-BJP alliance failed to win a seat in 2024 elections
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and the AIADMK fought separately and failed to win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu.
The DMK-led alliance had swept the polls in all 39 constituencies during these elections.
With their alliance revived, both parties are now preparing for a joint front against the ruling DMK in the 2026 assembly elections.