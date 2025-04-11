What's the story

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the alliance on Friday at a press conference along with outgoing BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Shah said, "AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight Tamil Nadu elections together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)."