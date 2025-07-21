'Serving in this transformative era…true honor': Dhankhar in resignation letter 

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post, citing health reasons. He submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday under Article 67(a) of the Constitution. In his letter, Dhankhar said, "To prioritize health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately."

Letter 'Privilege to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress' He also expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the esteemed Council of Ministers, saying he has learned so much during his time in office. "It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor," he wrote.

Tenure overview Dhankhar's tenure as vice president Dhankhar was sworn in as the vice president of India on August 11, 2022. He also served as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha during his tenure as VP. Before this, he was the governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022. As vice president, Dhankhar had been a strong proponent of Parliamentary supremacy and had questioned the Supreme Court's Basic Structure Doctrine.

Resignation letter Dhankhar's resignation letter details Recently, he expressed his strong opposition to the verdict establishing timelines for the president and governors to act on bills, going so far as to refer to Article 142 power as a "judicial nuclear missile." According to constitutional provisions, a vice presidential vacancy must be filled within 60 days through an election by members of both Houses of Parliament using proportional representation by a single transferable vote system.